Manchester United vs Burnley – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are set to host Burnley on Saturday afternoon and here is everything you need to know ahead of another important Premier League match.

Team News

Looking at the two teams and their injury problems, it is safe to say no one could come close to Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag will once again be without Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Willy Kambwala. Mason Mount is back in the squad after missing the last two matches for an unknown problem, so there will be changes in the starting lineup. Casemiro is probably going to start as a centre-back once more due to lack of options, with the left-back position filled with Diogo Dalot for the same reasons. Scott McTominay will hope to get his place in the starting 11 ahead of Christian Eriksen, while attacking options are not great either and Antony is expected to start once again.

For Burnley, on the other hand, there will be no Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho, Jordan Beyer or Ameen Al-Dakhil. They are all unavailable for this match, but the good news for Vincent Kompany are that his team did not get some new injury problems in their win against Sheffield United.

Form Guide

Manchester United are getting ready to face Burnley, one of the teams in the midst of their fight to stay in the Premier League, and they could do with a performance that will strengthen their confidence. The 4-2 victory from their last match against Sheffield United was good for the three points it earned Erik Ten Hag’s side, but it was all but a confident triumph. It was yet another match in which the Devils conceded at least twice, which also happened previously against Coventry City, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Chelsea and Liverpool again. Since mid-March, United managed to concede less than twice only in the 1-1 draw at Brentford. That is why the expectations are for this match to end that negative defensive streak.

As for Burnley, they are in 19th place and they could do with a miracle at Old Trafford. The Clarets are desperate for points, even though they recently started picking them up, most notably with the recent 4-1 win against Sheffield United. The 1-1 draws against Brighton and Wolves, as well as 2-2 draws against West Ham and Chelsea were much needed. When we add the 2-1 win against Brentford, we get why Burnley now have the chance of actually staying up, but in their last five matches of the campaign they will have to jump over both Luton Town and Nottingham Forest in the standings.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, the Devils are clear favourites and they must continue to build a winning streak this late into the season. We predict Manchester United will beat Burnley 2-1, conceding yet again in the process, mostly due to well-known defensive issues that have been troubling Erik Ten Hag’s squad throughout the campaign.