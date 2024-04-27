CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Burnley

Man United are hosting Burnley at Old Trafford and Erik Ten Hag has had to reshuffle his team yet again. Casemiro starts in central defence due to lack of options and Harry Maguire will be his partner. Diogo Dalot is moved to left-back once more, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the right. Andre Onana is behind the back four, while Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo are just in front of it. Bruno Fernandes will be the captain once again, while Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are the two wingers on the either side of the Portuguese star. Of course, the lone striker is Rasmus Hojlund as is usually the case when he is fit.