Manchester United 4-2 Sheffield United: Four Things We Learned

Here is what we learned from Man United’s not-so-convincing, but a much needed win against Sheffield United.

Man United Make It Hard For Themselves

Man United have a thing for making things difficult for them and that was the case once again, this time against the weakest side in the league. The Devils allowed the visitors to take the lead twice in the span of just 15 minutes, still losing around the hour mark.

Harry Maguire’s equaliser in the first half was not enough, so Bruno Fernandes had to score twice in the second half, and also get the assist for Rasmus Hojlund’s goal to make it 4-2 with five minutes to go. Even against a team like Sheffield United, this team allows way too many mistakes and one of them this time came from Andre Onana’s possession. It is good United had clear attacking quality in this match to score four and get the three points, but things could for once be simple for this team.

Bruno’s Importance Cannot Be Overstated

In recent weeks, it’s hard to imagine where Manchester United would be without Bruno Fernandes, who has at times seemed like a one-man team. Once again on Wednesday night, Fernandes was the driving force behind the team’s comeback from the brink of defeat, scoring twice—his second goal was especially impressive. To cap off the night, Fernandes also contributed an assist for the fourth goal, setting up Rasmus Hojlund and putting to rest rumors of a fallout between the two players. As captain, Fernandes has demonstrated what leadership looks like, inspiring his teammates with his performances on the field.

More Control, But Still The Defensive Problems

Man United have tried to make things better in possession in this match against Sheffield. There was more emphasis on keeping possession. The Devils moved the ball around effectively for significant stretches of the game, and—surprisingly—they didn’t concede 25 or 30 shots on goal, something which has become a regular occurence this season and which should be eradicated as soon as possible. With more practice and a few fresh faces, this approach could yield significant results for Ten Hag’s team, so it’s crucial to stick with it, but then again, this is the easiest to do against the worst team in the league. What United now need to show is that they can do something similar against stronger opposition and not even against the best teams in the league. Everything we have seen this season shows that is not just going to happen soon.

Wheatley The 250th Academy Graduate

And finally, something a bit different, as a new face emerged on the Old Trafford pitch last night. Just a day after winning the U18 Premier League Cup, Ethan Wheatley made his first-team debut for Manchester United, becoming the 250th academy player to do so. It’s a week that Wheatley will always remember, as he came off the bench wearing the number 84 in the final minutes of the match. United fans hope it’s just the beginning for Wheatley, who has shown great potential by scoring 20 goals for the academy this season.