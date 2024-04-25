Manchester United 4-2 Sheffield United: Four Things We Learned

Here is what we learned from Man United’s not-so-convincing, but a much needed win against Sheffield United.
Man United Make It Hard For Themselves
Man United have a thing for making things difficult for them and that was the case once again, this time against the weakest side in the league. The Devils allowed the visitors to take the lead twice in the span of just 15 minutes, still losing around the hour mark.
Harry Maguire’s equaliser in the first half was not enough, so Bruno Fernandes had to score twice in the second half, and also get the assist for Rasmus Hojlund’s goal to make it 4-2 with five minutes to go. Even against a team like Sheffield United, this team allows way too many mistakes and one of them this time came from Andre Onana’s possession. It is good United had clear attacking quality in this match to score four and get the three points, but things could for once be simple for this team.
Bruno’s Importance Cannot Be Overstated
More Control, But Still The Defensive Problems
Wheatley The 250th Academy Graduate
And finally, something a bit different, as a new face emerged on the Old Trafford pitch last night. Just a day after winning the U18 Premier League Cup, Ethan Wheatley made his first-team debut for Manchester United, becoming the 250th academy player to do so. It’s a week that Wheatley will always remember, as he came off the bench wearing the number 84 in the final minutes of the match. United fans hope it’s just the beginning for Wheatley, who has shown great potential by scoring 20 goals for the academy this season.
