Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Three Things We Learned

Manchester United have lost their 14th match of the Premier League season, as Arsenal became another team to win the three points at Old Trafford this campaign. Leandro Trossard’s goal after 20 minutes of play was enough for the visitors to get the 1-0 win and move back top of the table ahead of Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand.

Here is what we learned as United remain on just one league win in their last five matches.

Casemiro Confirms What We Were Saying

Casemiro was our recent talking point and how his disastrous spell gives strong arguments for the Brazilian to not be part of this squad come next season, particularly because of his age and huge wages that go together with his poor performances. That was the case once again. Yes, Casemiro is still playing at centre-back which is not his position, but this time he was again at fault as Trossard scored the goal, with the Brazilian trotting back into his position. That lack of urgency played Kai Havertz onside, giving Arsenal their only goal of the match. Things keep getting worse for Casemiro and it will be curious to see how United handle him in the summer.

Hojlund Keeps Firing Blanks

Another of Man United players which will want this season to finish as soon as possible is Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane had a good goalscoring run at the start of the year, when he netted eight times and added two assists in the span of seven matches. But since that 2-1 Luton win thanks to his brace, Hojlund has scored once in the next 10 matches, in a recent 4-2 win against Sheffield United. Hojlund did have more injury struggles in the meantime, but his performances up front are far from good, especially as he keeps lacking the support from behind. With 1.83 total shots per 90 minutes, he ranks in the 8th percentile among forwards in Europe’s top five leagues, almost at the rock bottom. He is also among the worst strikers in terms of passes attempted (meager 15.98 per 90) and with the Devils struggling in all departments, it is no wonder Hojlund struggles with them.

Man United Further Away From European Football

Newcastle drew against Brighton and Chelsea won against Nottingham Forest in a late turnaround, which means Man United are now in even worse position than after the Crystal Palace loss. Sitting in eighth place with 54 points from 36 matches, with a ‘minus four’ goal-difference, United could get up to measly 60 points if they win their remaining matches. With Newcastle and Chelsea having three more points and considerably better goal-differences, both sides will need a solitary win before the season ends for them to finish above United. Which means the chances of Man United not playing European football next season will rest solely on the result of the FA Cup final. And with these United displays, Man City will have a walk at the Wembley to another piece of silverware.