Manchester United Ready To Sack Cristiano Ronaldo

We probably have seen the last Cristiano Ronaldo match in a Manchester United shirt. The club are ready to sack the Portuguese superstar and his second spell at Old Trafford will ultimately have sour ending, after Ronaldo decided to give a shocking and explosive interview to Piers Morgan. Ronaldo spent full 90 minutes talking to Morgan, attacking everything and everyone he could have thought of in the process. Cristiano was not holding back, hitting out against Manchester United, insulting former manager Ralf Rangnick and claiming he has no respect for his current manager Erik Ten Hag.

He further went on to attack Man United legend Wayne Rooney, but that was the least of his problems in this interview. He even claimed he has nice things to say only about three of his current teammates at United – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez. For everyone else, Ronaldo claimed they are not really listening to his advices and are not working as hard, not caring as much. But while we could go on here and say even more unexpected things that came out of Ronaldo’s mouth, it is clear Man United leaders have heard enough of it, to be completely certain it is time for this ‘marriage’ to end.

Ronaldo Has Burnt All Bridges At Man United

Now, the Daily Mail came out with a big, exclusive story, saying Manchester United are ready to sack Cristiano Ronaldo. In their prior statement, United said they initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. They also said they will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion, but the Mail clearly got themselves an exclusive into United’s preparedness to sack Ronaldo.

Effectively, this means Ronaldo will leave United after the World Cup, and this will be due to breach of contract. He is set to lose 16 million pounds in wages, which he was supposed to earn from now until the end of his contract. This also means United will not be expected to pay him anything for ending the contract prematurely, as the club realised there is no way back from this point on. The Mail also claim Ronaldo’s teammates are ambivalent towards him. Another thing the Mail mentioned is that the Glazers, Richard Arnold, John Murtough and Erik Ten Hag all decided that Ronaldo has burnt his bridges at Old Trafford and that there is no way for him to stay at the club.

What this means for Ronaldo is that not only will he lose a huge amount of money, but that his legacy will be severely hurt, especially the Man United era of his career. Cristiano wanted to be bigger than the club, he gave a petty interview in which everyone was at fault apart from him and now this will be the price he will have to pay. It also means Ronaldo will be free to look for a new club from January, for the second part of the season. Clubs who want to sign him will not have to pay a transfer fee, but will have to please the egocentric superstar and hope he will not do something similar wherever he goes next.