CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Arsenal

May 12, 2024 Nebojša Marković Man United, Match Previews, Premier League 0

Manchester United lineup is in ahead of the big Premier League clash against Arsenal. Andre Onana is in goal, while Casemiro starts at centre-back yet again, once more alongside Jonny Evans, keeping one of the unlikeliest Man United centre-back pairings no one could have predicted last summer. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are the two full-backs again, with Sofyan Amrabat getting the nod to play in central midfield next to Kobbie Mainoo. Scott McTominay will captain the team in what should be a slightly more adventurous role, while Amad Dallo starts on the right wing ahead of Antony. Alejandro Garnacho will be on the left, with Rasmus Hojlund up front.

