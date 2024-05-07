Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United went to London in hopes of getting an important away win at Selhurst Park, but instead got themselves a brutal beating from Crystal Palace: 4-0. Erik Ten Hag’s team gets another humiliation and a proper slap in their face, as Jean-Philippe Mateta, Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise (brace) score to shame United to full extent.

Vibrant Palace Show How Things Have Changed

As usual, there are always rumours surrounding Manchester United and their transfer dealings and in recent months, Michael Olise was one of the names linked with a move to Old Trafford. But the Monday night match gave the 22-year-old Frenchman good reasons to think why would he join this mess of a team. Olise himself scored a brace, created two chances for his teammates and was a constant menace to Wan-Bissaka, who struggled as almost all of his teammates did. Also, Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 system is properly organised even though he just joined this team, compared to Erik Ten Hag’s band of individuals who often seem as they never actually train together. Not even numerous injuries throughout the season could be a valid excuse for the Dutchman anymore.

Mainoo The Only Positive

The only good thing in Man United’s team was Kobbie Mainoo’s performance. The youngster is having a great season amid all this chaos and at Selhurst, there were probably many Man United fans who felt for the boy. He was everywhere, he won the ball numerous times, he was tackling all over the place and he even managed to move the ball forward when things looked bleak. Mainoo is the player United will want to nurture, but the environment around him also needs to change soon if that is to happen.

Casemiro Is Done

Yes, Casemiro is not really a centre-back and he has often played out of his favourite position, but the Brazilian was so bad against Crystal Palace that is hard seeing him be of any use to this squad next season. The 32-year-old was often underperforming even when in midfield and this horror show at Selhurst will only make the questions of his contract louder. How is it possible that Man United gave him a four-year contract at the age of 30, reportedly making him one of the highest-paid players in the squad (now that De Gea is not here)? Yes, his best days at Real Madrid were amazing, but that is ancient history in footballing terms and this painful disorientation he felt against Palace further highlighted United will have another problem to solve this summer.

United Could Miss Out On Europe

After this loss, Man United are sitting in eighth place, behind Newcastle and Chelsea, and with a ‘minus three’ goal-difference, conceding incredible 55 goals in 35 matches. United are now going to be lucky if they finish seventh, which will get them in the Conference League. Unless they win the FA Cup, that is. But if Ten Hag’s team loses against Pep Guardiola winning machine and remain in this place in the league, they will be without European football next season.