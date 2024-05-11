Manchester United vs Arsenal – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are facing Arsenal in the middle of their Premier League title race, with the Gunners hoping to win all their remaining matches and Manchester City not winning all of the points available, to finally get to the trophy they have been waiting for the past 20 years.

But here is what we should know ahead of this big match which will be far from easy on the Red Devils.

Team News

When talking about Man United and their personnel worries, that list has never been short this season. That continues to be the case ahead of this match, too. The likes of Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Willy Kambwala are all still out and have been for a while now, while Mason Mount is again out of contention after he recently managed to recover from a previous problem. The good news are that Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes are all back in team training, but it remains uncertain who of them, if any, will be available for the Sunday clash.

As for Arsenal, things are much simpler and they could even come to Manchester with a fully fit squad. They only have a few doubts ahead of the match. Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu seem to be closer to ready than to missing out, while Jurrien Timber could be in contention after his ACL injury, since the Dutchman has already played twice for Arsenal’s Under-21 side. With Saka ready, he should be accompanied by Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard in the front three.

Form Guide

Man United are far from good form. They did reach the FA Cup final in incredible fashion, beating Coventry City on penalties after squandering a 3-0 lead with 20 minutes to go. They did follow that with an unconvincing 4-2 win against the worst team in the Premier League, Sheffield United, but since things have gone from bad to worse. A 1-1 draw against the now relegated Burnley is yet another bad result for Erik Ten Hag’s side, especially at home, while the 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Crystal Palace on Monday has made everyone realise the Dutchman might not be at the helm of this team come next season. Now Arsenal could deepen that crisis.

And Arsenal will do all they can to make that happen, as Mikel Arteta’s side are fighting for the title. After losing to Aston Villa at home and crashing out to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, the Gunners have gone from strength to strength, winning the next four matches. Beating Wolves 2-0 and Chelsea 5-0 was great for them, but the 3-2 win at Spurs was even sweeter for them. That was all followed with a 3-0 beating of Bournemouth and they are now hoping a win against Man United will put pressure on Man City ahead of their crucial encounter with Tottenham next midweek.

Predicted Outcome

Considering just how bad things have gone for the Red Devils in recent times, we predict Arsenal will beat Manchester United 2-1. Hopefully the hosts will be able to surprise the Gunners, but don’t hold your breath.