Four Players Manchester United Can Target As Free Agents

December is here – we are into the final month of 2022. While there will be plenty of time to talk more about this year and to analyse where are Manchester United standing compared to 12 months prior, the World Cup is what is in focus these days. But we will not be talking about that either. On 1 December, we are exactly one month away not only from 2023, but also the start of the January transfer window. That also means that many players will be entering the final six months of their contracts, giving way to Man United and all the other clubs a chance to take a look and see if there are players to be signed on a free transfer.

We found four interesting names among the bunch, four players which Man United should keep an eye on. Some of them would be really intriguing transfers, but it remains to be seen how realistic they would be to actually happen.

Milan Skriniar

Man United would be doing themselves a huge favour by signing Milan Skriniar from Inter come 1 July 2023. Sure, this is still a long way from reality, Inter would probably also like to keep him, but it is not impossible for a club of United’s stature to lure a player to the Premier League. Skriniar will be 28 in February, he is an experienced centre-back and by the end of the season he will have been at Inter for six years already. Those are all good possibilities for United to try and get him, especially they would be able to offer him a much bigger contract by signing him on a free.

Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is Leicester City’s central midfielder, which automatically means United could not sign him on a pre-contract, but would have to wait for 1 July. But still, the Belgian will be 26 by that time, he is still not close to his peak and has big Premier League experience. He is a midfielder that would definitely improve Erik ten Hag’s options, while not costing the club too much. With 58 caps for Belgium already, it is clear there is enough potential in him to keep growing.

Marco Asensio

This is an interesting one. Marco Asensio would become another Real Madrid player to join United in this scenario. He will be 26 in January and he definitely has yet to improve. Last couple of season were not great for him and he will definitely leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. As he could play on the right wing, why not try and give Ten Hag’s team some Spanish flair?

Houssem Aouar

And finally, another midfielder. Houssem Aouar has had some really good campaigns for Lyon both in France and European competitions. He is set to turn 25 on the final day of his contract with Lyon. Considering he has made just six appearances for his boyhood club this season, maybe United will find a way to integrate him and get the most out of this dynamic midfielder. Improving the options in the overall squad is another important thing to have in mind.