Manchester United 1-1 Burnley: Four Things We Learned

Here is what we learned from yet another disappointing Manchester United performance, in their 1-1 draw against Burnley at Old Trafford.

Antony Finally Scores

Man United’s attacking display was far from good for the most part of the match, with the attacking players failing to materialise any of the numerous chances early into the match. As the time was passing by, things were starting to feel more and more nervous among the players, but then just over 10 minutes before time, it was the unexpected that happened.

Antony scored for Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time in over a year. The goal that reminded of Amad Diallo’s goal against Liverpool, with Antony ending the terrible streak which started on 16 April 2023, the last time he scored in a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest. Hopefully the Brazilian will finally start showing why United had to pay so much in order to secure his services.

Onana Has Too Much Work

When the Devils are hosting the 19th-placed team in the league at Old Trafford, they should not be putting Andre Onana to so many tests throughout the match. Once again, the Cameroonian was way too busy due to poor defensive work in front of him. He did not keep a clean sheet, following hist mistake for giving away the penalty with Zeki Amdouni scored from in the 87th minute. But everything else he did to perfection. Onana had made six saves, with Burnley getting to make 16 shots in total on the day. It is the same old story once again, with United’s opponents getting way too much space to make their shots and do it way too often.

Ten Hag Struggles Once Again

Erik Ten Hag’s in-game management has often been poor this season and that was the case on Saturday once again. When it was 0-0 and United were struggling, Ten Hag decided to put in Scott McTominay and Amad Diallo to freshen things up, but Man United fans were puzzled when they got to see it was Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund making their way for them.

Considering everything we had seen before, United were now even without a proper striker, ending up playing long balls and having three wingers switching around in attack, without any kind of needed physicallity. United may have scored afterwards, but against a stronger opposition, Ten Hag’s decision would look even worse than it did.

The Sixth Place Is Compromised

United got to play against so far the two of the worst Premier League teams in consecutive matches, at the time of the season when they really needed to get back to winning matches. And yet they managed to earn just four points, conceding three goals in those 180 minutes. With Newcastle’s win against Sheffield United, the Devils are now just one point off seventh place and the Magpies could very well take over United’s position in the last four rounds of the campaign. To make matters worse, United are now not so far ahead of Chelsea either, and we know just how bad things have been going on at Stamford Bridge.