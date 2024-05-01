What Awaits Manchester United In May 2024?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have had a tough season so far. So many things have gone wrong throughout and we are now already here, at the start of May. The campaign is almost over and there is not much Erik Ten Hag and his players can salvage at this point.

In the Champions League, it was over before it properly even started, finishing bottom of the group behind the likes of Copenhagen and Galatasaray, conceding the record-breaking amount of goals in the process. In the League Cup, it was Newcastle who easily brushed the Devils aside early on and United were left in mere two competitions to play before the New Year’s eve even arrived.

But now, in May, United are somehow still in both competitions. In the Premier League, things are far from great as Ten Hag’s side is in sixth place and with no chances of actually reaching the Champions League football. In fact, they were pretty much without any chances ever since it was confirmed England will not have the extra fifth spot in that competition, in part thanks to United being so poor in the Champions League in the first place.

But Ten Hag managed to get this team to a second FA Cup final in two seasons, thanks to a great win against Liverpool, but also a shambolic penalty-shootout win against Coventry City. So here is what awaits the Red Devils in the last month of the season.

First Up – Crystal Palace

United will kick off their May schedule on Monday night, on the 6th, with a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. They are in 14th place and are in great form since the arrival of Oliver Glasner. Three consecutive wins against Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle are not exactly expected by anyone, scoring eight goals in the process and conceding just two, and that was followed by a 1-1 draw at Fulham’s Craven Cottage. That is why the Devils should be careful on their trip to London.

Two Tough Home Matches

United will follow this with two big games at Old Trafford. On 12 May, the Devils will face Arsenal in a match which could settle the title race if United manage to not lose to the Gunners. On 15 May, it will be Newcastle coming to town, another team which has improved drastically in the last month or so. With the Magpies lurking around the places for European qualification, it is clear why this will be such a big match for both sides.

Final Day In Brighton

Then, on the final day of the Premier League season on 19 May, Man United will travel to Amex Stadium to face off with Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton. The Seagulls are not as in great shape as they used to be in the first part of the campaign and more often than not, they had some really tough beatings in 2024. Hopefully United will be able to finish the season on a high, as the most important match will be coming soon afterwards.

The FA Cup Final

And finally, on 25 May, Manchester United will face Manchester City in another FA Cup final at Wembley. Last season, at the same time and the same place, it was City who managed to win the trophy with a 2-1 win and later on complete their Treble. But now United will want to not just stop their city rivals from winning something, but also get important piece of silverware at the end of a mostly horrible season.