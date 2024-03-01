What Awaits Manchester United In March 2024?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have qualified for the FA Cup quarterfinals at the end of February, which was a good month for the Red Devils for the most part, but we are now getting into March and things are going to get interesting. Erik Ten Hag’s side is not going to play as many matches as other big English teams, mostly because they are not playing in any European competitions this spring, so the focus will be on the Premier League and the FA Cup. Here is what awaits the team in the coming month.

The Manchester Derby

First of United’s four matches could not have been any harder – the Manchester Derby against City at the Etihad. This short trip for Red Devils is never an easy one and it is not going to be this time either. The Sunday match will be one in which United will be without a handful of players against side which is already in amazing form, winning matches left and right, with their last one, a 6-2 beating of Luton, being particularly impressive. United will definitely not have it easy to stay unbeaten this weekend.

Everton At Home

After that, Man United will host Everton at Old Trafford on 9 March. Sean Dyche’s side is doing well considering all the off-the-pitch problems the club has had and United will want to continue their great run against the Toffees. United won their last four matches, including a 3-0 win at the Goodison last November, but also two Old Trafford wins in early 2023. The last time Everton did not lose at Old Trafford was in October 2021, when a 1-1 draw stopped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. Everton have just one win in 2024 and it came in the FA Cup, so hopefully United could replicate their previous match against Dyche’s side.

Liverpool The Challenge That Could Lead To Wembley

After one team from the Merseyside coming to Old Trafford, the other team will be making the same trip. Liverpool will be visiting Manchester United’s ground on 17 March in the FA Cup quarter-final match. This will be a huge test for both teams. United will want to make the most out of the only cup competition they are still in and a win against the greatest rival would be huge for Ten Hag and his chances of staying at Old Trafford for a longer while. But it will also be huge for Liverpool who have won the League Cup and are still in all four competitions – top of the league and doing well in Europa League. All of that in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

Trip To Brentford To Cap It Off

And then on 30 March, following the international break, Man United will face Brentford away from home, their only match this month playing away. In the last three months, the Bees have won just three matches, against Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Wolves, so United will be big favourites to finish the month in the best possible way.