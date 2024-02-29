Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are through to the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and here is what we learned from a narrow win for Erik Ten Hag’s team.

Casemiro Wins It Late

The Red Devils struggled with scoring goals in another, second match without Rasmus Hojlund, but they did somehow manage to get there. A great performance from Bruno Fernandes, who led the team as the captain should, ended up almost with a goal, after his lovely cross from a free-kick was met by Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder slightly nudged the ball with a header in the 89th minute, enough to get it past Matt Turner and into Nottingham Forest’s goal, to seal the place in the last eight amidst another match in which Man United had their problems.

Maybe Rashford Should Not Start As Striker

While Marcus Rashford’s prowess on the field is evident, his roots as a striker seem like a distant memory. Once a frontman, Rashford now shies away from leading the line, displaying a lack of proficiency in the role. In stark contrast to the commanding presence of Rasmus Hojlund, Rashford’s performance in the striker position leaves much to be desired, leaving Manchester United struggling without a focal point in their attacking endeavors. No wonder United once more struggled to find a goal and as the shortcomings become increasingly painful, it becomes apparent that a fresh approach is necessary. The prospect of someone else stepping into the striker role emerges as a compelling alternative, even though there is no clear choice of who could do that job in Hojlund’s absence.

Antony Does Better, But…

Despite public support from Ten Hag, Antony’s performance on the field fails to live up to the hype of being an ‘unstoppable’ force as a winger. Granted his second start of the year, following a previous appearance against Newport, Antony’s contribution remained lackluster outside encounters with League Two opposition. In the attacking aspect, his impact has been consistently minimal, raising doubts about his future prospects within the team.

This time he was better than usual, with four chances created and a lovely shot from distance which hit the crossbar early into the match, but once again, the Brazilian could not do something more noteworthy, which would end United’s struggles in attack. However, his commendable ability to track back and assist the defence hints at a potential shift in role, offering a glimmer of hope for his continued involvement with the team.

United To Face Liverpool Next

Following the end of the match, the draw was held for the FA Cup quarterfinals and Man United learned they will have to face rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on 16 March. That was not the easiest of draws, as there were still couple of Championship sides left in the competitions, yet, United will finally get the chance to play at Old Trafford in this competition this season. It will also be the only time that happens this year, considering the winner of the match will be going to Wembley for the semifinals. The other quarter-final pairings are Man City v Newcastle, Wolves v Coventry and Chelsea v Leicester.