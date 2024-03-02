Manchester City vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

It is time for another Manchester Derby this season and Manchester United will be making a short trip to the Etihad in Sunday’s big clash against the reigning English, European and world champions. Here is what you need to know ahead of the match.

Team News

Man City’s decisive victory over Luton left one of Guardiola’s players in a somber mood, as Jack Grealish, aiming to bounce back from injury, was forced off the pitch in the first half, visibly disheartened on the sidelines. Guardiola confirmed post-match that the England player seemed to have aggravated a groin issue, ruling him out of the upcoming derby. Gvardiol’s ankle problem adds to Guardiola’s worries. With Ederson, Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Phil Foden back in the starting lineup after their bench roles against Luton, Matheus Nunes and FA Cup scorer Kovacic might have to settle for substitute roles. On the other hand, a number of Man United players are set to miss the upcoming match, including Mason Mount (calf), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Luke Shaw (muscle), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (undisclosed), Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Rasmus Hojlund (undisclosed), Tyrell Malacia (knee), and Anthony Martial (knee). This means there will certainly be a handful of reshuffling the starting 11 for Ten Hag. The Dutchman is optimistic that Bruno Fernandes will be ready after he was spotted limping after the Nottingham Forest match, and he is also positive about for the Etihad trip after the defender’s efforts in the FA Cup. Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is expected to make a return to the starting lineup which will be a big test for the teenager.

Form Guide

Manchester CIty are in incredible form. They lost their last match almost full three months ago and since mid-December, they have all wins but in one match, against Chelsea, a 1-1 draw last month at the Etihad. Before and after that match, City were not always so rampant as they can be. Yes, there was the 6-2 win against Luton in their last match, but 1-0 wins against Brentford and Bournemouth were not exactly thrilling or fluid as they usually are. Their run of results is amazing, but Pep Guardiola’s side is still not top of the table thanks to Liverpool so it will be interesting to see how they fare in the derby and how long could Liverpool and Arsenal keep up in the title race.

As for Man United, their 2-1 loss to Fulham last weekend was far from good, as Marco Silva’s side managed to get the most out of their handful of chances and punish United for all those mistakes they were making even when they were winning. They did bounce back with a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and they booked their place in the quarterfinals where they will face Liverpool at Old Trafford. So this match against City could be a good match to measure just how far United are from the very best in the country – especially considering the lack of depth in the squad.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, it is hard to expect United to get something from this match. While a draw would be great for the Devils, we predict Manchester City will beat Manchester United 2-1 and continue their winning streak.