CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Nottingham Forest

February 28, 2024 Nebojša Marković FA Cup, Man United, Match Previews 0

Manchester United are back in FA Cup action and again away from home. Against Nottingham Forest, Andre Onana starts in goal as usual, with Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof leading the back four. In Luke Shaw’s and Tyrell Malacia’s absence, it is Sofyan Amrabat who steps up to fill in at left-back, while Diogo Dalot is expectedly on the opposite flank. Casemiro is this time paired up with Scott McTominay, while Antony gets the nod at right wing. Alejandro Garnacho is on the left, Bruno Fernandes captains the team in between the two, while Marcus Rashford once again replaces Rasmus Hojlund up front.

