Man United News: Devils Want Pavard, Bailly Close To Leaving

Manchester United are approaching their season opener against Wolves in five days, but until then, there is still plenty of time for transfer talk. The Red Devils are being mentioned in many different conversations.

Pavard Seen As Maguire Replacement

Manchester United are set to sell Harry Maguire to West Ham United in a deal that could be worth 30 million pounds, as the former captain is not seen as a valuable asset anymore. With the signings that have arrived since Erik Ten Hag took over, the Englishman fell down in the pecking order and was not seen even among top four centre-backs in the team. But now that he is leaving, the Red Devils are looking for a player that could replace him and improve Ten Hag’s defensive options.

That player is Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich. The French defender is Ten Hag’s priority according to various reports in Europe. Man United have reportedly made progress behind the scenes in recent days and it is expected from the club to send a proposal to Bayern. Florian Plettenberg, the German expert on all things Bayern, claims Pavard is in concrete talks to join Man United and all parties are working on a verbal agreement. It is expected that this deal will cost 30-35 million euros, which would be a great thing for Bayern as well – they need income as they are doing their best to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Pavard is 27, he is a World Cup winner with France and his main asset for Ten Hag will be his versatility. Nominally, he is a right-back, but also plays at centre-back and could do really well in a back three if necessary. This could give some new options to the manager should Pavard join Man United this summer.

Besiktas Make Offer To Bailly

With Maguire leaving, Man United still have numerous players in the squad they do not count on. For a while, one of those players has been Eric Bailly. The Ivory Coast international has been for over a year approaching his exit from Man United, but things never materialised for him. Now it seems this is actually going to happen, with Besiktas offering Bailly a three-year contract. According to reports from Turkey, Bailly has already said yes to their proposal and has agreed terms. The two sides are now awaiting news from Man United. The player is expected to sign for Besiktas on a free transfer, which would mean United will have to arrange a premature ending to his contract, considering Bailly has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024.

Hannibal Wanted By Clubs On Loan

And while we are talking about potential departures, another one is becoming a possibility. Hannibal Mejbri could get loaned out before the end of the transfer window. In fact, the latest news are that Man United and Hannibal are in talks over a contract extension for the Tunisian. The club want to keep tabs on him and work on his development, but that is not going to happen this coming season at Old Trafford. That is why it will be interesting to see where will Mejbri go. For now, new Premier League outfit Luton Town are interested in strengthening their midfield with him, while Stade Rennais are also eager for him – both on a loan deal. There are reports suggesting another English club are interested in a loan, but we will have to wait and see what happens next.