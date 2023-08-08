Man United News: Wan Bissaka To Get A New Deal, McTominay Could Go To Roma

Embed from Getty Images

With the transfer window in full swing, here are the latest news regarding Manchester United you need to know more about.

Wan-Bissaka To Get A New Deal

Manchester United are still working on new signings and departures from the club during the transfer window, but once August ends and we are properly into the new campaign, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could get a new deal with the Red Devils. According to the Daily Mail, Man United intend to open formal talks with Wan-Bissaka over a new contract. The club are preparing discussions with his representatives, which are scheduled to commence after the current transfer window closes. The defender is currently earning £100,000-per-week and a new contract would get him an increase on those wages. It is interesting that the same source claims Ten Hag views Wan-Bissaka as an important player in his team, which was not believed to be true when the Dutchman arrived. Now that he is starting to show him his true worth, the right-back is set for a longer stay at Old Trafford.

McTominay Possibly Wanted By Mourinho

Interesting news are coming out of Italy. Scott McTominay is viewed as a possible midfield solution for AS Roma should Nemanja Matic leave the club. Former Man United boss Jose Mourinho clearly has a high opinion of the Scot, but now everything depends on another former Man United employee. Matic has one year left on his deal with Roma and he would want to get an extension for another year, but Roma does not want to do that, considering the towering Serbian is 35 years old.

Matic is now looking into options to leave Roma and the French side Rennes are mentioned as keen to sign him. If that happens and Roma let the Serbian go, then they will need another player like Matic. And Gianluca Di Marzio claims in his report that McTominay is perfect for that role. Still, Roma would in such a scenario still have to find an agreement with the Red Devils and it will be interesting to see what is their financial standing.

Wolves Lose Manager Before Man United Clash

For some unexpectedly, but for many expectedly, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be coming to Old Trafford in the season opener against Manchester United with a new manager. Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui has stepped down from his role of the Wolves manager following clubs lack of investment in the team and after many frustrations with the club, former Real Madrid head coach decided it is best for him to leave the post. According to the TalkSport, Gary O’Neil is now expected to be in charge of Wolves for their match against Man United on Monday 14 August. Wolves signed Matheus Cunha for 50 million euros from Atletico Madrid, Boubacar Traore from Metz for 11 million euros, while Matt Doherty and Tom King joined as free agents. However, Wolves sold seven players, including Ruben Neves, Raul JImenez, Nathan Collins and Conor Coady. Lopetegui felt he was misled by the promises from the board and now the club will be in the search for a new manager days before the new season starts.