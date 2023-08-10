Man United Sell Two Players In A Single Day: What You Need To Know

Embed from Getty Images

This Thursday has been a busy day for Manchester United. Amid plenty of transfer talks this summer, both in terms of potential signings and departures, we now know that the two outgoing transfers will be happening. Here are the latest news you need to know about.

Fred To Sign For Fenerbahce

After five years at Old Trafford, Fred is set to leave Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder is set to join Fenerbahce, after Man United have accepted their proposal. The Turkish outfit offered 15 million euros for the player, add-ons included, and that offered was deemed good enough to be accepted. The player has already held talks with Fenerbahce and agreed terms, which means there are no obstacles for Fred to leave the club and join his new teammates.

Fred joined Man United in the summer of 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk, when the Devils spent close to 60 million euros for his signature. In the half-decade he spent at Old Trafford, it is fair to say Fred had some of his good moments, but ultimately did not offer as much as it was expected, considering the heavy spending from the Red Devils.

It is worth noting that Fulham were also interested in the player, but they did not show as much eagerness as Fenerbahce. The Turkish team continues signing players from big clubs, after getting Dusan Tadic from Ajax and Edin Dzeko from Inter on free transfers.

Kovar Leaves For Leverkusen

Another player set to leave Manchester United is goalkeeper Matej Kovar. He is going to become new Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper, after German Kicker announced Man United accepted the 9 million euros offer for the player. Kovar was due to complete a medical today, but there are more details to this deal. In case the Czech flourishes under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Man United have reportedly inserted a buyback clause and the right of first refusal in this deal. This would offer United the chance to get the player back to Old Trafford in case he shows great quality in the coming years. Kovar is 23 years old and had joined United five years ago from Czech club Slovacko. He was never close to a chance in the first team and he spent three spells on loans – at Swindon Town, Burton Albion and Sparta Prague.

Maguire To Become West Ham Captain?

And then there is Harry Maguire. Man United were not strictly pushing Maguire to leave the club this summer, but they were not being against that idea either. Ten Hag made a decision this summer to strip him off captaincy and give it to Bruno Fernandes, which badly hurt the England international. It was always a known fact he was never going to be at the top of the pecking order for the centre-back positions and United were open to the idea of selling him for a decent sum while they still can.

Now, the Devils have struck a deal with West Ham for 30 million pounds for Maguire and the defender is set to join David Moyes’ side. But things are getting interesting in terms of his potential arrival at the London Stadium. The reports today are suggesting Maguire could be offered a captaincy role at West Ham, so they would lure him to a move, but financial problems are also present. The Sun are reporting that Maguire has been given a 6 million pounds pay-off to leave Man United. He is set to make a wage cut to join West Ham so United have reportedly prepared the payment for the player to help offset that.