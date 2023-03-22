Man United News: Devils Target Osimhen, Spurs Looking At Henderson

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are on international break, while the remainder of the squad is working under Erik Ten Hag at Carrington. There will be almost two weeks from now until the next United match, so this is a good time to start looking into other news surrounding the club.

Spurs Interested In Henderson

According to ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Dean Henderson in the summer transfer window, if Manchester United decide to let him leave. Spurs are currently in turmoil, as they are yet to decide what will happen with manager Antonio Conte. The Italian’s recent comments in the media were an attack at almost everyone at the club and Daniel Levy is reportedly looking at managers who could replace him. This could all complicate a bit these Spurs’ plans to sign Henderson, although with the aging Hugo Lloris, it seems they should be looking to slowly bring in someone who could be taking over in the future. Whether that is the Man United goalkeeper currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, that is a different matter.

United Will Target Victor Osimhen

The media in Italy are once again mentioning Man United in relation to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian scored 25 goals and assisted another five in 29 matches across all competitions this season, doing brilliant things for a brilliant Luciano Spaletti side. Napoli are on course to win Serie A and potentially go even deeper than quarterfinals in the Champions League. However, such players are not cheap and Mattino di Napoli claim the Italian club’s board would not let him go for less than 150 million euros. This story has the potential to become one of the transfer sagas of the summer.

Disasi On United’s Wishlist

But Manchester United are not thinking only about improving the forward line, where there are big expectations to make moves this summer. They are also looking AS Monaco’s Axel Disasi. The 25-year-old centre-back is having a great season and United took notice. According to FootMercato, a meeting took place two weeks ago between the player’s entourage and United. His price is estimated at 50 million euros and this would be another attempt for Ten Hag to improve the options in defence, with players like Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof potentially leaving the club.

Sevilla Sack Coach Sampaoli

And finally, but not the least important, Sevilla sack their coach Jorge Sampaoli after a poor run of results. Sevilla are Man United’s next Spanish opponent in the line in Europa League, as they are set to face off in the two quarter-final matches. Sevilla are currently in 14th place, far away from the spots leading to European competitions next season. That will be a big blow to Sevilla financially, unless they somehow manage to once again win Europa League. United will try to stop that from happening, but it really is worrying that Sevilla have mere 28 points from 26 La Liga matches, just two more than Valencia and Almeria, sides currently in the relegation zone. It is a surprise Sampaoli even remained their coach for so long, but now it will be interesting to see who will lead them in the two matches against United next month.