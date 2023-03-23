What Awaits Manchester United In April 2023?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are currently on international break, at least some of them, and while they are preparing for European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as well as friendly matches, Erik Ten Hag and his staff are preparing the rest of the team for the hectic final stretch of the season.

Just how hectic it is going to be shows the fixture schedule Man United will have in April. The team has already played their last match in March, the month which had seen some ups and downs. But now it will be time for United to play a total of nine matches in April, in three different competitions. Here is what this coming month has in store for the Devils.

Newcastle Before A Run At Home

Man United will play their first match following the international break on 2 April at Newcastle. This will be the repeat of the League Cup final, only this time played out at the St James’ Park. With this match, a tough cycle will commence.

United will then face Brentford just three days later at Old Trafford, which could be a great opportunity for the Devils to get back to winning in the Premier League at home, considering their 0-0 draw against Southampton. Then, on 8 April, United will play at home once again, this time against a struggling Everton side. United could really pile on their misery with a win here, as the Toffees have one win in five and will face Spurs before they come to Manchester.

Sevilla Sandwiching Forest

That run of home matches will continue on 13 April, when Sevilla come to town to face off in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal. The La Liga outfit just sacked Jorge Sampaoli, so it will be interesting to see how things will be going at the club when they arrive in England. Three days later, on a late Sunday kick-off, United will face Nottingham Forest, the side they already dispatched three times since the World Cup, without conceding a solitary goal. That could be a great time to face them, with another European match coming.

That match will be the return leg of the Europa League, when United will travel to Seville. Hopefully, it will be then that the team will put another two matches on their schedule, as they could reach the semis of yet another cup competition.

Wembley, Spurs And Villa

United will finish April with the three matches in the last eight days of the month. First, on 22 April, UNited will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley. This will be United’s return to the great stadium after that League Cup final and hopefully it will not be the last.

After that, United will go to London again, to face Tottenham Hotspur on the 27th, with the final match in April coming on its last day against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. This will be far from a simple month for Erik Ten Hag and his team…