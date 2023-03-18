18 Manchester United Players On International Duty In March 2023

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United defeated Fulham and booked their place in the FA Cup semifinals, continuing their great cup runs this season. But now is the time to take a breather and embrace the two-week pause before the crucial part of the campaign. It is time for the international break, during which we will see the start of the European Championship 2024 qualifiers, as well as Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and plenty of friendly matches elsewhere. Here are the 18 Man United players called-up to action.

Argentina – Lisandro Martinez

Argentina will play their first matches following the World Cup win in December and Martinez will be there to potentialy play against Panama and Curacao in the two friendly matches. Alejandro Garnacho missed out due to his recent injury.

Austria – Marcel Sabitzer

Austria will start their EURO 2024 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Estonia and they will have the help of Marcel Sabitzer. Considering their group consists of Belgium and Sweden, they will have to make a strong start.

Brazil – Antony, Casemiro, Alex Telles

Brazil are without the head coach following a poor World Cup and the trio of Antony, Casemiro and loaned-out Alex Telles will face Morocco led by the Under-20s head coach Ramon Menezes, the interim head coach for now.

England – Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

England’s EURO qualifiers will not be easy, as they will first face Italy in the rematch of the last EURO final. They will also face Ukraine and in the team we could see Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Ivory Coast – Amad Diallo, Eric Bailly

Interestingly, Ivory Coast will have two Man United players in their squad for the AFCON qualifiers, but none of them are currently playing for the Devils. Amad Diallo is in good form at Southampton, Eric Bailly is on loan at Marseille and if Ivory Coast beat Comoros in their double-header, they could qualify.

Netherlands – Tyrell Malacia, Wout Weghorst

The Dutch “contingent” of Malacia and Weghorst will be part of Ronald Koeman’s squad for the EURO qualifiers matches against France and Gibraltar. The first of the two matches will be one of the most interesting international matches in the coming 10 days.

Portugal – Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes

Portugal disappointed in the World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco and now they start their new cycle in the easiest qualifying group. First up for Dalot’s and Bruno’s team will be Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, as the team starts a new era under Roberto Martinez. Not quite too new era, since Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be part of the team.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

As usual, Scott McTominay is part of the Scotland squad and they will try to once again reach the Euros. They will first play Cyprus, before taking on the group favourites, Spain.

Sweden – Anthony Elanga, Victor Lindelof

Sweden start their journey against Belgium and Azerbaijan and Elanga and Lindelof will be part of the team which we will see the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the age of 41.

Tunisia – Hannibal Mejbri

Tunisia’s last match was the World Cup win against France, after which they exited the competition. Now they play twice against Libya and Hannibal Mejbri will be part of their team.

Uruguay – Facundo Pellistri

And finally, Facundo Pellistri will be part of the Uruguay team for friendlies against Japan and South Korea, after registering his first start for Man United against Real Betis.