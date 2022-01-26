Man United Transfer News: Lingard To Newcastle – Possible Loan Details

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are currently on a short break from Premier League action and they will not play until next Friday, when they will face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round match. Until then, there is still plenty of time for the Red Devils to go and train in Dubai, in the warm weather, before they returned recharged for the final stretch of the season.

Ralf Rangnick’s side is sitting in fourth place in the Premier League standings, which is they will want to at least stay until the end of the campaign in May, in order to reach Champions League football. Those goals are also why Man United have decided against letting Jesse Lingard go to either West Ham or Tottenham Hotspur, as those two clubs are fellow rivals for the place in top four and the Devils do not want to strengthen them.

However, there have been some very interesting news about Man United and the potential transfer business relating to Lingard.

Newcastle Want Lingard

This is not exactly news, but what is are the details about what Man United would want in order to let Lingard leave for Magpies. Newcastle are interested in Lingard because they are in a relegation fight that the new owners from Saudi Arabia want to get out of as soon as possible. Their project at the St James’ Park could become too valuable if they manage to do so and this January they have been going around looking for reinforcements. Newcastle have already spent 45 million euros this January on Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier and are also expected to bring in Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon. With Lingard, their attacking quality would clearly improve as well.

Man United Want A £15m Package

At least that is according to ESPN. Apparently, Man United are asking Newcastle to cover Jesse Lingard’s wages for the next six months, as part of the loan they want to make. Then, there is the 2.5 million pounds loan fee United are also asking for, alongside the 12 million pounds that Man Untied would get if Newcastle manage to avoid relegation. That seems like a good deal for the Devils, who are obviously not going to get any better offers, considering they do not want to sell him to rival clubs and the player will not be in Rangnick’s team. Some other sources from Daily Mail claim that it is Lingard who is the reason why still has not left Man United, since there were offers for a permanent move.

Those sources suggest Lingard did not want to make a permanent move in January, since he will become a free agent in the summer and that would give him the chance of joining a different club on a more lucrative deal. That makes sense from the player’s perspective, but let’s see what will happen with Newcastle. They seem eager to go around and shop for players now that they have Saudi owners and big urge to improve their squad for the fight to survive in the Premier League.