Amad Diallo To Leave Manchester United On Loan To Rangers

Manchester United are still on their short vacation midway through the season, following their last weekend’s win against West Ham. The Red Devils will be spending some of that time in Dubai, preparing in warm weather for what is to come. And what is to come first is Middlesbrough’s arrival at Old Trafford on 4 February. Until the FA Cup fourth round match, there is still plenty of time and considering we are in late January right now, we will be mostly focusing on transfer stories. There has been an important one this Thursday. Here is everything you need to know.

Amad Diallo Goes On Loan To Rangers

Manchester United will be parting ways with Amad Diallo for the next six months, as the deal has been found with Rangers. The champions of Scotland have decided to go after the young Ivory Coast talent and as Fabrizio Romano has reported this Thursday, the deal is set to be officially confirmed.

Diallo will leave Man United and play for Rangers until the end of the season. Obviously, with Diallo still being in United’s plans for the future, there is no buy option clause included in the deal. Romano also reports that Ralf Rangnick has approved this move as it will suit the player and his development. That is probably even easier for Rangnick to do now that Anthony Elanga has been playing regularly in the first team and his emergence has made things simpler in terms of Diallo’s departure.

Amad will be joining the champions of Scotland, which are also playing in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off, which Rangers will be playing against Borussia Dortmund. Those games could also be a good opportunity for Dallo to prove why United signed him from Atalanta.

Donny Van De Beek Is A Wanted Man

Some really interesting news have broke out in regards of Man United’s Dutch midfielder. Donny van de Beek is wanted by Crystal Palace, as they have accelerated their attempts to sign the player on loan. Van de Beek is not playing at United and his spell since joining the club in 2020 from Ajax has been terrible for both parties. According to Daily Mail, Palace are really hopeful they will be able to sign the Dutchman before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

On the other hand, ESPN are reporting that that the talks with Crystal Palace in this regard are ongoing, but are also suggesting that there is interest in Van de Beek from both Italy and Spain. It remains unknown which clubs from those countries might be interested, but what is clear is that United will have their valuation for the loan deal. Man United will want a loan fee for Van de Beek to leave until the end of the season, but also that his wages are covered. Palace could definitely pull it off, but it will be intriguing to see which clubs from the continent could be in the race for his signature. Van de Beek is unhappy at Old Trafford…