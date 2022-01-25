Man United Transfer News: Martial Leaving On Loan, Lingard Still Targeted

Embed from Getty Images

The month of January is always getting more interesting once it is approaching its end. The transfer window is getting closer to ending and therefore clubs are more and more desperate to make certain moves. Manchester United were not eager to do much business in the market, but there are some interesting things happening in and around the club.

Man United are now on a short break from the Premier League action, following their 1-0 win over West Ham last weekend. They will not play until 4 February, when Middlesbrough will be visiting Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round match. That is why it is ideal time to spend some more time looking at all the transfer news surrounding the club.

Anthony Martial Getting Loaned To Sevilla

It is a story that was expected for some time now, ever since for the first time surfaced the story of Sevilla being interested in Anthony Martial. Back then, several weeks ago, it was all just in a preliminary phase, but now it is clear – Man United’s Frenchman will be leaving on loan and joining the Spanish side until the end of the season. As several sources have confirmed, the two clubs have struck a deal for which Sevilla will have to pay around 6 million euros for the four to five months he will spend in Spain. According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United wanted for Sevilla to pay all of Martial’s wages plus a fee, which was something La Liga club were not ready to do, at least initially. They have now agreed to it and they will pay all of Martial’s £240,000-a-week wage. It will be very interesting to see how Martial fares in Spain, where Sevilla are currently second in the standings, behind Real Madrid.

Where Will Jesse Lingard Go?

And will he go anywhere at all? Manchester United have had numerous offers for Jesse Lingard this January but two of them are those they really do not want to accept. West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have been pushing for United’s attacking midfielder, to sign him on loan until the end of the season, but Man United are not ready to accept those offers, as they do not want to strengthen the two teams who are challenging them for the place in the top four. But there are potentially good news for the player and the club – Newcastle United are also interested. According to ESPN, the Magpies are willing to pay a loan fee of more than 5 million pounds to get the deal done, but no answer from Man United has been there just yet. Lingard going to Newcastle would mean much more playing time for him, as he would jump right into the starting lineup, but also it would mean United would not have to worry about the player improving their rivals for Champions League football. With Newcastle also going for Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes, it seems they are doing their best to get out of relegation zone as quickly as possible.