AS Roma 3-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United have done it! The Red Devils are in the final of the UEFA Europa League, after getting past AS Roma 8-5 on aggreggate, setting up a clash with Villarreal, who were better than Arsenal over two legs. Man United went to Italy knowing they are very close to the big final in Gdansk, but they still had to finish things off and that is what they did. Roma won 3-2 at the Olimpico, but without much difference to the final score over two games.

Edinson Cavani scored the opener late into the first half, before Roma making a quick turnaround in the second half, scoring through Edin Dzeko and Bryan Cristante in just three minutes. Cavani pulled the game back level, but it was Alex Telles’ own goal that gave Roma a victory they will not have much to get from. Here is what we learned from the game in Rome.

Man United Could Afford Defensive Mistakes This Time

Man United have scored six goals in the first leg, they had a four-goal lead and they knew they will have a comfortable path to the final. Some defensive frailties were to be expected, simply because of the lack of urge in the team.

But it could have turned out a bigger problem, had there not been David de Gea’s saves and a good performance from Eric Bailly. The Ivorian centre-back did well considering he has not played much recently. Bailly and Maguire were not guarded as much from central midfield as they were supposed to, which will be just another proof for Solskjaer that midfield is in serious need of improving.

Cavani Must Stay, But That Brings Other Questions

Edinson Cavani has proved once more just how valuable he is to this team, especially now in the most important games of the season, and Man United should do what they can to make him stay another year. His high class output in not only goals, but every other aspect of the game as well, is what makes him so unique even at the age of 34. However, Man United keeping Cavani is going to bring out more questions, as to whether what happens when he is not fit or gets injured and will the Devils get themselves out of buying another striker?

De Gea’s Experience Will Be Very Valuable In The Final

David de Gea has lost his place in the starting lineup in league matches, but is now are first choice in Europa League. And while that might bring uncertainties over his status long-term, in the short-term, that can be very valuable, as a really experienced goalkeeper will be in goal when United get to play in Gdansk. This is not to say something negative about Dean Henderson, but De Gea’s performance against Roma has shown he is the ideal goalkeeper United have for a European final.

Man United Finally Reach A Final

Manchester United have been in four cup semi-finals since Solskjaer took over and lost all four of them before these Roma matches. Two League Cup, one FA Cup and one Europa League semi-final was not enough to reach the last match of the competition and now the Devils have finally managed to do so. The game in Gdansk will be a great chance for United to finally win some silverware, to make a boost to Solskjaer’s reputation and eagerness of the club to invest in the squad. But is also a time for lifitng a European trophy after four years!