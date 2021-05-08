Aston Villa vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have managed to qualify for the Europa League final after an 8-5 aggreggate win against AS Roma, which will boost the confidence of the team ahead of the season run-in. It is also a continuation of a tough schedule coming up, as Man United are set to play four games in seven days, from this past Thursday to the next one. The second game in that run comes against a really tricky side in Dean Smith’s Aston Villa. A trip to Villa Park could be a chance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rest certain players. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Sunday match.

Team News

Aston Villa will be without some important players for this one, with their star player Jack Grealish injured. He has a shin problem that will keep him for another several days out of action, but he is not the only one either. The Egyptian Trezeguet has a knee injury and it remains unknown when he will return, while Sanson should be out for another week due to his knee problems.

Man United, on the other hand, have only two players out and those that will be out for the rest of the season. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are still recuperating from their knee injuries and Solskjaer will not be able to count on them. Dan James’ match fitness should not keep him out of the matchday squad.

Form Guide

Aston Villa’s recent form has been patchy, but that will not hurt them too badly. They are currently in 10th place, a point behind Arsenal with a game in hand and it seems that at worst case scneario, they could finish 11th. All of that means a relatively relaxed finish to the season, even though their opponents in those five days will be far from easy.

Villa have won just two of their past nine Premier League games, against Fulham 3-1 and away at Everton 2-1. Four losses and three draws made sure Villa are not as high in the standings as they were, though three losses came against Man City, Liverpool and Spurs. The fourth one was against Sheffield United.

As for Man United, their 3-2 loss to Roma on Thursday was their first loss since the FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City before the March international break, but this one simply did not hurt at all. Man United have reached the Europa League final in Gdansk and before that, they had six wins and a draw in the past seven games.

Predicted Outcome

With United playing again on Tuesday and then Thursday, it remains to be seen how much will Solskjaer change. Nevertheless, Man United should beat Aston Villa, considering the hosts will be without some of their most important and dangerous players. This could be one of those games played at a slower tempo at the end of a draining season, which Man United get to win with a goal’s difference. Quickly after this game, Solskjaer’s team will have to prepare for another match…