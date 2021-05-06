CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs AS Roma

It is time for a European final! Manchester United are set to start their Europa League semi-final second leg match against AS Roma and this is the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen to lead us to the final match in Gdansk. Man United will be defending a 6-2 lead from Old Trafford with David de Gea in goal and Eric Bailly as the centre-back partner to Harry Maguire. Wan-Bissaka and Shaw are the usual full-backs, while Fred is joined in midfield with Donny van de Beek, who finally gets the start.

Paul Pogba is also in the team, as well as Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and the lone striker Edinson Cavani.