Manchester United Should Sign Angel Gomes To New Deal Before It’s Too Late

Embed from Getty Images

The 2019-20 Premier League might be suspended due to the coronavirus affecting most of the European continent. However, Manchester United must make decisions moving forward regarding some of their first-team members. Perhaps one of the biggest decisions they have to make is regarding the future of attacking midfielder Angel Gomes.

The 18-year-old Academy graduate is out of contract at the end of the season, and there has not been much progress between both parties for an extension. The Red Devils recently offered a £25,000-a-week contract to extend his stay at the club. They don’t want to lose him, but Gomes is not convinced to stay at Old Trafford for a longer period.

Why would he be convinced, though? Gomes has not played much for Manchester United this season, and he has made just six appearances during the current term. He shone during the pre-season tour, but he hasn’t been able to repeat that at the senior level. He showed some interesting things during the UEFA Europa League group stage, though.

Chelsea on the horizon — summer offer incoming for the 19-year-old?

Plus, Chelsea are ready to make the youngster an offer when his current deal expires this summer. This could tempt Gomes to leave the club at the end of the season… or whenever the 2019-20 campaign resumes, for what is worth. No one says he’d have a bigger amount of playing time at Chelsea. However, The Blues are known for playing youngsters often. Lampard loves Gomes’ playing style as well. By all accounts, he would have a bigger impact at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

With that in mind, United must act quickly. Gomes is a bright talent, and he’s a player who has enough talent to make an impact at Old Trafford sooner than later. Sure, he is still raw and could probably use a season-long loan elsewhere in 2020-21. But that doesn’t mean that letting him go is a reliable option.

United know they will lose a bright talent if he leaves the club. Especially without leaving anything in terms of a transfer fee.