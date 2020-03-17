Manchester United Extend Nemanja Matic Contract For One More Year

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have agreed to an extension that will keep one of the team’s most experienced players at Old Trafford for, at least, one more year.

According to several reports, The Red Devils have triggered a one-year extension to keep Nemanja Matic in the squad until the end of the 2020-21 season. The Serbian’s three-year contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign. This is a great move from Manchester United, although it didn’t seem likely roughly six months ago.

This is because the 31-year-old midfielder had struggled for playing time earlier this season. Matic began the 2019-20 season as the team’s fourth central midfielder, behind Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred. The injuries sustained by the Frenchman and the Scotsman paved the way for Matic to gain a starting role back in December last year. Since then, he has thrived while displaying the same intensity he showed during his days at Chelsea.

By all accounts, Matic deserves this contract extension

The Serbia international, who has made over 100 appearances for The Red Devils during his career, was set to become a free agent at the end of the current season. However, there’s no question he has done enough to deserve a new deal. Nevermind his goal against Manchester City in the EFL Cup semifinals, Matic has been extremely consistent when given the chance. And given his age, he’s one of the few established veterans in the squad. That’s something quite valuable given the overall youth of the side.

Recent reports have also indicated Matic is keen to sign a new deal past the 2020-21 season. That would keep him at Old Trafford during his prime years, but it would also wave off any potential interest from other teams. Both Inter Milan and AC Milan had previously expressed interest in making a move for the Serbian this next summer. With this new contract extension, that’s quite unlikely to happen. Manchester United fans will have the right to enjoy Matic for, at least, the next 12 months.

Matic’s recent form has encouraged United to extend his stay to 2021. He has made 109 appearances for the Old Trafford club since joining from Chelsea in a £40m deal in 2017. And that number will only go up in the coming months.