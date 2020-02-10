Transfer Speculation: Jack Grealish, Kalidou Koulibaly, Paul Pogba and More

Embed from Getty Images

There have been lots of transfer rumours regarding Manchester United over the last few hours. So considering the team didn’t have action during the weekend, we will wrap them up here.

Jack Grealish keen to sign with Manchester United

The Red Devils landed a top playmaker in Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window. And they could be in line to add another one during the summer since Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish is reportedly keen to play for Manchester United. In fact, the winger has listed the Old Trafford side as his “preferred destination” if he chooses to leave Aston Villa next summer. Hint? He will.

Paul Pogba set to leave this summer?

Paul Pogba has been the team’s scapegoat during much of the season despite the fact he hasn’t played many minutes. The France international is tired of that situation, however, and he wants to leave the club this summer. There are no clear offers for his services on the table, but several teams could pursue the 26-year-old France international. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for him. Can they make another push this summer?

James Maddison might not be a target anymore

United have led the race to sign James Maddison for quite a while now. The Red Devils, however, might step out of the race to sign the coveted England international at least on a short-term basis. Maddison, who has been excellent for Leicester this season, is set to sign a new deal with The Foxes.

Kalidou Koulibaly on his way to Old Trafford?

Many experts believe Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the best central defenders in the world. Could he form a partnership with Harry Maguire in the coming months at Old Trafford? Apparently, the Senegal international is ready to leave Napoli following the team’s disappointing campaign in 2019-20. The Red Devils are believed to be leading the way for his signature if he becomes available in the summer.