Manchester United Need To Show Intent In The Transfer Market Next Summer

The January transfer window has passed and Manchester United have not done too much business, like some other sides. There has been a positive, with Bruno Fernandes finally joining the club after six months of chasing around and negotiating with Sporting Lisbon. There has been a negative too, with Man United showing their clear lack of preparation for this window, after signing Odion Ighalo on loan as a backup option in attack. Ighalo joined from Chinese Super League.

After a summer window in which three players came in and a handful left and were not replaced at all, that leaves Man United with tiny squad that has had a lot of issues because of that so far this season. Here are some things the Red Devils should do in the summer.

Make A Statement Signing

Manchester United need to make one statement signing next summer. First of all, that does not mean Man United have to overspend wildly – like they did for Harry Maguire – so that we can say that signing is a statement one. That needs to be a player whose immediate qualities are high enough to truly make this team better in an instant. One such signing would be Jadon Sancho, although it does not seem like a very realistic one.

But there are also other factors at stake. Where will Man United finish this season and will they qualify for Champions League. That makes a huge difference to a whole lot of players. Also, another factor is what kind of vibe will be around the club. If we have another summer of Paul Pogba transfer drama, it will not be a good look to other players.

Buy Wisely In Several Areas

Man United will have to make a lot of changes this summer if they are serious about getting much better results than the current ones. That would mean a lot of transfers, but not all deals could be made like the ones for Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and Fernandes. It is also why United need to be wise, to find those players who could be signed on a cut-price but could still offer quality or improve squad depth. If there is anything this side is lacking, that is squad depth. It is non-existent.

Prepare For Director Of Football

It is hard seeing Manchester United getting a director of football any time soon, especially after Ed Woodward’s business which he holds in high regard, thinking that just because a couple of good players were signed that the DoF is not a necessity anymore.

But that is truly far from the truth, as Man United will have to do a lot of rebuilding in the summer if they are to really make this side a competitive one for the best results. Woodward and his associates should start preparing for passing onto these responsibilities to others, more qualified personnel. It is not something we will be holding our breaths for, but that does not mean Man United do not need it…