Five Players Manchester United Should Think About Signing

Manchester United have finished their January transfer window by adding two players. Bruno Fernandes came on a permanent deal to strengthen midfield and Odion Ighalo arrived on a six-month loan as a pure short-term solution. But that is nowhere near enough the amount of work Man United have to put in in order to improve their squad drastically and to also stop drastically overspending wages on average players.

That is why we came up with a list of five players Man United should definitely think about signing. Many of these options will not be cheap, but in the same day Chelsea have basically done their deal for Hakim Ziyech for 45 million euros, a winger proven on the biggest European stage with plenty of experience, it is clear that such deals can be still found.

Corentin Tolisso

Okay, we will admit that we have seen reports about how Man United wanted to sign the Frenchman from Bayern Munich this January. We will also admit that such news are probably not entirely true, or that at least it was convient to ‘break’ such a story at this point in time.

But then again, why not and try sign the midfielder? He is a good midfielder, he would improve United’s midfield and he would not be as expensive since Bayern want to offload him. The Devils could make a smart deal and actually sign someone who would maybe cost less than expected.

Dayot Upamecano

Another player from Germany and another Frenchman. Dayot Upamecano is a talented 21-year-old centre-back who has done brilliantly at RB Leipzig this season. According to some reports, Barcelona and Bayern are following him closely and with the player’s contract getting into final 12 months this summer, maybe United should ask around.

Ferran Torres

This is an intriguing one. A 19-year-old Spaniard who plays for Valencia and is a right winger. Yes, we did sign Daniel James last summer, but good competition from two young lads on that wing could do wonders for both of them. Especially since Torres would not be entirely ready to step up right a way. The thing is that Valencia will not want to sell him, but his contract also lasts until the summer of 2021. That might be the chance for pursuit.

Nikola Milenkovic

Him, again. We spoke several times about the 21-year-old Serbian centre-back who plays for Fiorentina, but there are good reasons for that. A tall, Serbian CB sounds good when mixed with Man United and Milenkovic does seem like he has a high ceiling. He is still so young and has a lot of experience in his legs, which with some care, could make him a very good signing. Also, Fiorentina have been spending a lot lately, they might need some cash…

Marcelo Brozovic

We will say this right away – this will not happen. It is simple, Marcelo Brozovic is oh so important for Inter Milan that they will keep him at all costs this summer, whatever the outcome of the Serie A title race will be. But the Croatia international is a great example of how you can improve the players you already have at the club to the point that they become irreplaceable. United do not make such players anymore…