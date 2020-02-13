Our Own Chelsea v Man United Combined XI

We are nervous for the Premier League to return and that is why our first preview of the upcoming match is coming earlier than usual. There are still four games between today and the matchday, but nevertheless, the buzz is there and we cannot wait to see a refreshed Manchester United side visit Stamford Bridge.

The game against Chelsea is a tough one, but is also a great opportunity for United to get a big win away from home and get closer in the race for top four. Today we are looking at how a combined XI would like from these two teams this season, in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

There is absolutely no way any other answer is possible here. Yes, David De Gea had a bit worse last season and he has not been THE David De Gea this year either, but he still has been very important. And that is a different story for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The younger of the Spaniards might be the first choice on their national team, but here he is definitely not.

Kepa’s performances this season have not just been bad, but often shockingly poor and there is no wonder Frank Lampard is thinking about possibly bringing in a new keeper this summer.

Defence: Wan-Bissaka, Rudiger, Maguire, Emerson

This was maybe the toughest line to choose. Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets the nod as the right-back despite Cesar Azpilicueta still doing well (though the Spaniard often plays on the left). Wan-Bissaka’s season is not as spectacular as many say it is, but it is still really good. Antonio Rudiger did not play much due to injuries, but once he got healthy, he became very important for Chelsea. Harry Maguire is definitely better than all other Chelsea centre-backs, whilst Emerson is on the left simply because there are no clear options and Brandon Williams is not there yet.

Midfield: Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic

Yes, we understand your anger, but this realistic. Man United’s midfield is atrocious. Comparing Jorginho and N’Golo Kante to any of Scott McTominay, Fred, Andreas Pereira is simply unrealistic and Nemanja Matic’s recent great performances came to late for him to make the list. Kante is great even as a sort of a number eight, whilst Mateo Kovacic is incredibly useful guy in a way many people do not even realise whilst watching the game.

Attack: James/Mount, Abraham, Rashford

On the right flank of that attack, we decided to put both Daniel James and Mason Mount. They are both young British players who are new to this level of football and who had their really good moments. It is hard to choose one, so we will leave that to you.

Marcus Rashford is on the other side of the pitch and absolutely deservedly so. He has been both scoring and creating for Man United, becoming the most influential player on the pitch for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. In attack is the amazing Tammy Abraham, who has 13 goals and three assists to his name this season in Premier League only.