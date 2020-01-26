Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United are through to the fifth round match of the FA Cup, after comfortably beating Tranmere Rovers 6-0. The match at Prenton Park was basically over soon after it started and the Devils got a smashing win against a League One side.

It was obvious that Man United were too good and Tranmere were tired after the Watford match, leaving us to the only logical conclusion of such a situation. Here are the things we learned from this match in which United had six different goalscorers – Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Man United Do What They Have Not In 19 Years

Man United were on a rapid fire early on as they managed to not only get a comfortable result inside the first quarter of an hour, but they also managed to score five goals inside the first half! That is a feat the Devils have not pulled off for 19 years, since their trumping of Arsenal in 2001. Those were the good old days, but it was also nice to see three goals in the span of six minutes when United really broke Tranmere’s hopes of any kind of result.

A Win United Needed

This was exactly the win Man United needed. After 16 minutes it was 3-0 and it was too easy for the players. And that is good at this point in time, as there are still many more matches to come and this January has been far from easy on the boys. With five goals scored before half-time, United eased off the in the second half, pretty much waiting for the match to end and then move on to the next challenge.

Jesse Lingard Scores A Year Later

There has been a lot of talk about Jesse Lingard not scoring a single Premier League goal since the start of 2019 and deservedly so. Lingard is on such a poor run that everyone has noticed it and the player still has not broken that run. However, he did score in a domestic competition for the first time in 366 days, since that goal against Arsenal in FA Cup last January.

It is good for him to get on the scoresheet and hopeful now he will be feeling a bit easier going into the next few matches.

Insufficient Rest For Key Players

As we said, Man United won this one without any kind of issue and that is why there is the need for a simple question of why not giving a rest to some of the more senior players. It was great to see Diogo Dalot do well and also for Mason Greenwood to score in the only remaining competition he had not scored in this season, but why use Harry Maguire in defence if he was not completely ready and why give more playing time to Anthony Martial now that Marcus Rashford is injured? Those were a bit odd choices from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but after all, it is good to see none of the players got injured on a bad pitch at Prenton Park.