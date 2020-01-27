Manchester United Will Play Away In FA Cup Fifth Round

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United did a good job against Tranmere Rovers and hammered the League One side by a 6-0 score at Prenton Park in the FA Cup Fourth Round. And now they know which side they will play against during the tournament’s next stage.

The only thing we know is that Manchester United have been drawn away once again. The opponent is yet to be revealed, though. They will either face Northampton Town or Derby County in the Fifth Round. Derby have Wayne Rooney as their manager, and that would be Rooney’s first time facing The Red Devils since he left the club to join DC United.

The tie will be played during the week of Monday, March 2nd. However, there won’t be replays this time — unlike previous rounds. Any games that are level after 90 minutes will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties to determine a winner.

Derby County drew against Northampton 0-0 in their previous Fourth Round tie. The two teams will compete for the right to host United when they clash again in the replay at Derby’s Pride Park Stadium on February 4th. Kick-off for that match will be at 19:45 GMT.

FULL FA CUP FIFTH-ROUND DRAW

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff City vs. Sheffield United

Chelsea vs. Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United or Oxford United

Leicester City vs. Coventry City or Birmingham City

Northampton Town or Derby County vs. Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City

Portsmouth vs. Arsenal