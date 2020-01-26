CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs. Tranmere Rovers

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has modified the starting XI for the FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Tranmere Rovers. The gaffer has introduced six changes to take on the League One side.

United will field a very strong side regardless, but the changes are noticeable. Sergio Romero replaces David De Gea, Diogo Dalot will start at right wing-back, and there will be a three-man centre-back line with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones. Mason Greenwood will operate as a left winger. The tactical system will be a 5-4-1. Anthony Martial will play alone upfront.

The starting XI goes as follows: