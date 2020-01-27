Man United News: Still Going After Fernandes, FA Cup Draw And Slimani Links

Manchester United’s comfortable victory over Tranmere Rovers on Sunday had everything in it that the Devils needed. It was so easy that the players truly did not sweat much, it had seen certain players get valuable playing minutes and also a couple of them scoring goals that could boost their confidence. It was a win Man United should be getting against a tired League One side and the players and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are now moving onto other things.

Another Manchester Derby is right around the corner, as the two sides will meet in the second leg of the League Cup semifinals on Wednesday night. But before then, there is still plenty to talk about and here are some of the news from the media that have been talked about this Monday.

Latest On Bruno Fernandes

The deal between Man United and Sporting Lisbon has still not been made and the Guardian are reporting that the Devils are ready to ramp up their offer and reopen negotiations. That is good news for Man United, as they are badly in need of a central midfielder, especially of someone that could bring in the qualities Bruno Fernandes possesses. According to Neil Custis and what he was saying in one podcast, Man United and Sporting are now discussing the bonuses structure for the player.

That is good news, since the two clubs are now onto more detailed work and it looks like United have been offering more achievable bonuses than before, such as the club qualifying for the Champions League. However, Sporting do not consider those bonuses easily achievable.

Apparently, Sporting have been trying to convince the Portuguese midfielder that an offer of 50 to 55 million euros for him is disrespectful to the player and they compared it deals United made for Wan-Bissaka or Harry Maguire. That would make sense from Sporting’s point of view, but then again, buying in Portugal is different to buying in the Premier League.

FA Cup Draw

It was confirmed on Monday night that Manchester United will once again travel in their next FA Cup match. The fifth round draw said that the Devils will play away against the winner of the replay between Northampton and Derby County.

This means a possible Wayne Rooney match against his former club, if Derby were to win the replay. Also, it would be a chance for United to get a revenge for last season’s League Cup loss to County at Old Trafford.

Islam Slimani Links

And the last but not the least. There has been a lot of talk about Manchester United being interested in signing Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester City. Man United are urged to get a new striker before the window shuts as Marcus Rashford will be injured for some time.

According to the Mail, Man United would have to pay four million pounds to sign the Algerian on loan from Leicester, as the player himself asked for his loan at AS Monaco to be cut short. But this feels like a bad move from United. It would be a short-term deal to ease off the pressure on Anthony Martial, but Slimani’s qualities are simply not great enough for him to be that kind of signing.