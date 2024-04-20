Coventry City vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Here is what you need to know ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-final match against Coventry City on Sunday.

Team News

Coventry City will not have nowhere near as many personnel problems as Manchester United for this match. We know they will be without a trio of players, something Erik Ten Hag only wishes to be the case for his side. Kasey Palmer is suspended and will be out of contention, while Jamie Allen and Tatsuhiro Sakamato have injury problems. The former has a cheekbone injury, while the Japanese midfielder has a back problem.

On the other hand, Man United’s manager Erik ten Hag is facing a depleted defensive lineup for this match. He will be without a host of key players due to injury, including Anthony Martial (groin), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof (both thigh), Lisandro Martinez (calf), Jonny Evans, and Raphael Varane (both muscle). Willy Kambwala, another centre-back, is also reported to have suffered an injury, which is why it is great Harry Maguire will be ready, as confirmed by Ten Hag, talking about the Englishman’s thigh problem from the match against Bournmouth. Additionally, midfielders Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat might miss out due to late fitness concerns, while Antony and Scott McTominay are expected to return from their respective injuries this weekend. This will all make it interesting to see how the Dutch coach will adjust his team and which starting XI will he choose for this crucial match.

Form Guide

Coventry City were in great form during March, but their recent results have made it an almost impossible task of reaching the Championship play-offs and thus giving them the opportunity to fight for promotion to the Premier League. After wins against Rotherham, Watford and Huddersfield in the league, as well as against Wolves in the FA Cup, Coventry lost to Cardiff, Southampton and Birmingham. There was a 2-1 win over Leeds which surprised many, but Coventry are now in eighth place and nine points off sixth, even though they do have a game or two in hand. They would still have to get wins against Hull, Blackburn and Ipswich at the very least to have a realistic chance of a play-off.

Machester United, on the other hand, have been in poor form for a while. That 4-3 extra-time win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal was sweet – it sent the Red Devils to Wembley with a realistic chance of reaching the final, while it also got their biggest rivals without a chance of winning another cup competition this season. But things have been terrible since – a 1-1 draw against Brentford and 2-2 against Bournemouth had shown everything wrong with this team. The 4-3 loss at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge was chaotic, while the 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the league was better for what it took from Liverpool rather than what it got the Red Devils.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, the Devils are overwhelming favourites. We predict Manchester United will win 3-1 against Coventry City and reach the FA Cup final for the second year running, without too many issues at Wembley, as the difference in quality should not be questioned.