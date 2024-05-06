CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

The team is ready for Crystal Palace and once again, Erik Ten Hag has had to made several changes. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, while two right-backs are once again occupying both full-back positions – Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Jonny Evans has to start in central defence and alongside makeshift defender Casemiro, who will wear the armband tonight. This is because Bruno Fernandes is not fit for this match and Mason Mount will get in his place. Behind him will be the two central midfielders in Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen, while the wingers will remain the same – Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. As usual Rasmus Hojlund is the striker leading the line.