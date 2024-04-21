CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Coventry City

Manchester United will start their FA Cup semifinal match with numerous changes in the lineup. Most notably, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is starting at left-back, while Casemior has to moves back into a centre-back slot and partner up with Harry Maguire. Andre Onana is in goal while Diogo Dalot completes the back four. In midfield, Scott McTominay will play alongside Kobbie Mainoo, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side from the number 10 role. Either side of him will be wingers Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, while Rasmus Hojlund is up front as the sole striker. Where United will most be challenged are their options from the bench, with only Antony and Christian Eriksen being more of regulars alongside a handful of youngsters.