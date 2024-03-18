Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are into the FA Cup semifinals, after beating Liverpool 4-3 after extra-time in a proper Old Trafford thriller, ending Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of yet another cup trophy this season.

Erik Ten Hag’s side was twice in a difficult situation, but first Antony’s late goal helped the Devils send the game to extra-time, before goals from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo in the final 10 minutes of the extra-time brought a complete turnaround. Here is what we learned from this incredible match.

Amad Gets The Chance To Shine

In a pivotal moment for his career, Amad rose to prominence in the 120th minute of the match with an unforgettable winning goal. This marked Amad’s first goal for Manchester United since 2021, a decisive strike crafted from a well-executed counter-attacking move that sealed a thrilling 4-3 victory. While the excitement of the moment led to Amad’s dismissal during the celebrations, after he was shown the second yellow card, the significance of his achievement far outweighed any disciplinary consequences. It was undeniably a remarkable moment, with Amad rightfully hailed as the man of the match. Such a performance reinforces the value he brings to the team, making his transfer fee seem a worthy investment. Hopefully he will be able to build on this momentum.

Antony And Rashford Step Up

While United were trailing 2-1, Erik Ten Hag made a surprising move by bringing on Antony and Harry Maguire. At first glance, it might not have seemed like these substitutions would have a significant impact. However, with just five minutes remaining, Antony seized a crucial opportunity, one that not only salvaged United’s hopes in the game but perhaps also rejuvenated his own career at the club. The Brazilian delivered a precise low strike into the net, leveling the score and forcing the match into extra time. Remarkably, the substitutions appeared to breathe new life into United, who had been struggling and appeared destined for a disheartening defeat which would have meant there were no chances for silverware left this season. Even in regular time, United had opportunities to clinch victory, notably when Marcus Rashford narrowly missed a chance from close range in the final 30 seconds. Nevertheless, Rashford redeemed himself in extra time, netting an equalizer to bring the score to 3-3. That goal paved the way for Amad to win the match, but the England international proved once again he loves playing against Liverpool.

Mainoo Loves The Big Stage

Casemiro’s absence dealt a significant blow to United, placing added pressure on young talent Kobbie Mainoo to deliver. To everyone’s relief, he rose to the occasion. Mainoo showcased brilliance in midfield, demonstrating a natural aptitude for this level of play. At a mere 18 years old, Mainoo’s potential appears limitless. His standout performance serves as compelling evidence that Manchester United’s future must revolve around him, even though he should not carry the burden alone.

Devils With Chance For Silverware

After the match, Manchester United learned they will face Coventry City in the FA Cup semifinal, getting a great draw, considering it will be Manchester City and Chelsea playing each other in the other semifinal. This is a great chance for United to get into another cup final, after the two they had last season, and hopefully this time bring the FA Cup trophy to Old Trafford. It is still far from an easy task, but the Devils must build on this big win against Liverpool.