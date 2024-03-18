Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United are into the FA Cup semifinals, after beating Liverpool 4-3 after extra-time in a proper Old Trafford thriller, ending Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of yet another cup trophy this season.
Erik Ten Hag’s side was twice in a difficult situation, but first Antony’s late goal helped the Devils send the game to extra-time, before goals from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo in the final 10 minutes of the extra-time brought a complete turnaround. Here is what we learned from this incredible match.
Amad Gets The Chance To Shine
Antony And Rashford Step Up
Mainoo Loves The Big Stage
Casemiro’s absence dealt a significant blow to United, placing added pressure on young talent Kobbie Mainoo to deliver. To everyone’s relief, he rose to the occasion. Mainoo showcased brilliance in midfield, demonstrating a natural aptitude for this level of play. At a mere 18 years old, Mainoo’s potential appears limitless. His standout performance serves as compelling evidence that Manchester United’s future must revolve around him, even though he should not carry the burden alone.
Devils With Chance For Silverware
After the match, Manchester United learned they will face Coventry City in the FA Cup semifinal, getting a great draw, considering it will be Manchester City and Chelsea playing each other in the other semifinal. This is a great chance for United to get into another cup final, after the two they had last season, and hopefully this time bring the FA Cup trophy to Old Trafford. It is still far from an easy task, but the Devils must build on this big win against Liverpool.
