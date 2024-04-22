Coventry City 3-3 (pens 2-4) Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are into the FA Cup final, but only after incredible troubles they could have avoided. It was all great for United who got into lead thanks to a Scott McTominay goal midway through the first half. Hary Maguire doubled the lead just before the break, while Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 after 58 minutes of play. But then things somehow turned for the wors, with Simms, O’Hare and Wright scoring in the last 20 minutes to send the match to extra-time and ultimately to penalties. Casemiro did not convert the opening penalty, but Andre Onana’s save of O’Hare’s shot, and then Ben Sheaf’s miss made it possible for United to reach the final.

Man United Are Their Own Worst Enemy

Man United managed to go to Wembley, score three goals against a Championship side without a reply and have 20 minutes left to just see out the match. But somehow, for who knows which time this season, United completely fell apart and allowed Coventry to score three goals in quick succession and get the match into extra-time. It was completely incredible to see how terribly wrong things got so fast, with Ten Hag unable to calm his team before the game turned into a chaos. It is no wonder this team will not play Champions League football next season and it is no wonder so many bad results piled this season. Luckily for Ten Hag’s position at the helm, his team managed to sneak into the FA Cup final.

United Lucky Not To Lose Before Penalties

But easily, the Devils could have lost the match altogether. Once United got into extra-time, things started to look so much better for Coventry, particularly in the second-half of the extra 30 minutes. Coventry and Man United were trading punches with the play being way too open, and the Championship side almost got their fourth goal. Haji Wright scored the third goal from the penalty, but then hit the crossbar with a powerful close range shot. Then, Victor Torp scored in 121st minute off Haji Wright’s assist to make it 4-3, yet United were in luck again, with VAR calling it offside for a matter of inches, if that. For many neutral fans, United definitely did not deserve so much luck, but in the end, these details prevailed.

More Injury Problems For Devils

As if United did not have enough injury woes this season, there are more problems for them coming after this match. Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay were both forced off due to the sustained injuries at Wembley and the Englishman was seen limping after the match. It seemed that the Scottish midfielder had a groin problem, so the Devils will have to hope these injuries will not be too grave. There are six more league matches to be played before United will play the FA Cup final at the end of May.

Ten Hag Gets A Chance For Revenge

Man United managed to reach the FA Cup final, where we will have the reprisal of the last season’s final against Manchester City. It was 2-1 for treble winners 11 months ago and Ten Hag will now get his chance for revenge against Pep Guardiola. The Devils will need to play at a much higher level than they were at in the past month if they are to have any chance of winning silverware for the second season in a row.