Manchester United vs Sheffield United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are set to host Sheffield United in the midweek Premier League match on Wednesday night and here is everything you need to know before the game.

Team News

Manchester United’s injury troubles deepened before and during the FA Cup semi-final, though that didn’t excuse their collapse on the field. The Red Devils were already dealing with a slew of absences due to injuries: Jonny Evans (muscle), Raphael Varane (muscle), Lisandro Martinez (calf), Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Luke Shaw (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (muscle), and Anthony Martial (groin) were all out. The situation got even worse. Willy Kambwala, Mason Mount, and Sofyan Amrabat were missing from the game-day roster. To complicate things further, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford had to pull out late and were spotted limping as they returned to the team bus, putting their future availability in question. Harry Maguire also appeared to be struggling, showing signs of discomfort towards the end of the grueling 120-minute match. As for Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United, there are numerous injuries there as well. Tom Davies (thigh), George Baldock (calf), Daniel Jebbison (illness), John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), and Max Lowe (ankle) are all out of contention, even though Davies and Jebbison are back on the field for light training. Rhian Brewster (thigh) and Jack Robinson (ankle) are getting closer to a comeback, but Wilder will likely be working with the same squad as the weekend and might consider a tweak or two, possibly bringing Cameron Archer back into the forward line. Form Guide

Man United are hosting Sheffield United in an important moment, when they are far from great form. The Blades are a favourable opponent at the time when Erik Ten Hag’s side is struggled in numerous ways. After the team’s hectic qualification for the FA Cup final via penalty-shootout against a Championship Coventry City side, it is worth noting the Devils’ defence is still very much struggling. Not only did they concede three goals against them, they also conceded twice in previous matches against Bournemouth and Liverpool, four times against Chelsea and then also three times against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals. In fact, United’s last clean-sheet came in early March against Everton (2-0). This is why United need to pick themselves up on Wednesday night and the Blades are good opponent for that to happen.

As for the visiting side, they are the worst Premier League team and by some distance, so it is not a surprise they are not coming to Old Trafford in good mood. Their 4-1 loss at home against 19th-placed Burnley is a striking example of how bad things have gone for Sheffield United, who also lost 2-0 to Brentford before that. Their last win came against Luton Town on 10 February, two and a half months ago, losing in the meantime all but three matches – the 2-2 draws against Bournemouth and Chelsea and a 3-3 draw against Fulham. Arsenal shipped six past them with ease in early March and this trip to Manchester could be another tough one for them.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, Manchester United are favourites and we predict they will beat Sheffield United 3-1. It is exactly what Ten Hag needs right now.