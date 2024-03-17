CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Liverpool

Manchester United are ready for the big clash against Liverpool and this is Erik Ten Hag’s team. Andre Onana is in goal, while Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof make up the central defensive partnership. With Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka starting as the two full-backs, it will be interesting to see which one will play on which of the two flanks. Kobbie Mainoo is in central midfield alongside Scott McTominay, while Bruno Fernandes is the captain and he starts in front of them, as the attacking midfielder. To either side of him will be Alejandro Garnacho, on the right, and Marcus Rashford on the left. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line in attack.