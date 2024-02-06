Man United News: Martinez To Miss 8 Matches, Villa’s Problems And More

Embed from Getty Images

After their win against West Ham, Manchester United are now slowly preparing for their next match, against Aston Villa. While we are waiting for the weekend, let’s see which latest news are surrounding the Red Devils.

Martinez To Miss At Least Eight Matches

Lisandro Martinez sprained his medial collateral ligament in his right knee, and Manchester United will be without him for around eight weeks, it has been confirmed. Erik ten Hag’s side won three straight games in all competitions, so the news of his key defender getting his second absence of the year must have been a big blow for the morale of the team and the player in particular. Martinez is perhaps the most influential player for United. Throughout his initial stay on the sidelines, his presence, quickness, line-breaking passes, and poise were all missed, and they surely contributed to the team’s turbulent form. But with him set to miss around two months of action, we now know the Argentine centre-back is probably going to miss United’s following eight matches.

The list of these matches includes trips to Aston Villa and Luton Town, before hosting Fulham at Old Trafford. He will be out of the FA Cup match against either Nottingham Forest or Bristol City, before the early March Manchester Derby against City at the Etihad. Also, the games against Everton, Sheffield United and Brentford are probably going to come to soon for Martinez, who will have had the most of the campaign pass him by due to injury problems.

Aston Villa’s Injury Problems Worsen

While Man United will have to do without Martinez for the next several weeks, their next rivals Aston Villa have problems of their own. According to a report from The Telegraph, Villa’s Ezri Konsa could be out of action for a significant period, which includes the next weekend’s match against United.

Konsa hurt his knee during the win against Sheffield United, when he hit the post in one instance. This will be a big blow for Unai Emery’s side, as Konsa started in every Premier League game this season. Also, Pau Torres is currently out of contention due to an injury and he has already missed the last six matches. Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne are both out as well, as are Emiliano Buendia and Jhon Duran. Add to that the fact Nicolo Zaniolo is still in doubt and you see why Villa could have many issues preparing for Man United.

Bruno Targeted By Saudi Arabia

And finally, more news from Saudi Arabia and their attempts to take over European football. The latest rumours are that Al Hilal are trying to sign Bruno Fernandes at the end of the season. The 29-year-old is being heavily targeted and Al Hilal want to add the Portuguese playmaker to their squad already consisting of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Neymar, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves. But it is clear as well that Bruno is not interested in such a move and that there will be no real chance of Man United captain leaving the club for a move to Asia.