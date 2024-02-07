Why February Could Be The Turn Of Manchester United’s Season

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have played 33 matches so far this season, across four different competitions. They recorded 16 wins, just under 50 per cent of the matches they played. Alongside three draws, they lost staggering 14 times, which resulted in Erik Ten Hag’s team being eliminated from two competitions by December.

Results in the Champions League were appalling, with the Devils finishing bottom of their group, behind the likes of Copenhagen and Galatasaray. A 3-0 loss to Newcastle United ended their League Cup campaign by the fourth round, so all the focus now is on two remaining competitions – Premier League and the FA Cup. It seems that the month of February could give Ten Hag and his players a decent chance to make the outlook of the season look better.

After their two initial matches in February, which they won against Wolves and West Ham, Man United have four matches left. It is a good run of opponents where United are expected to pick up a great amount of points and it is interesting that between mid-January and early March, the Devils are not facing none of the teams from the so-called Big Six.

First up will be Aston Villa on Sunday, 11 February. This is not an easy trip to Villa Park, but Unai Emery’s team is having a lot of problems with injuries and they are far from the form they were in latter parts of 2023. Just one win in their last five matches, against Sheffield United, shows it is not easy for Villa to keep up playing at such a high level so consistently as they managed to do throughout 2023. A win in Birmingham would be a huge boost for United in their race for a Champions League qualification.

The good thing about February is that United do not have that many midweek matches. There was not any this midweek nor there will be during next two. United will face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on 18 February, meaning Ten Hag will once again have a full week between the two matches to work on the things that need to be done. Luton’s recent form has been amazing, with three wins in their last four matches, including scoring four goals past Brighton and Newcastle. But still, they are fighting for safety and United will be expected to pick up the points.

Then, on 24 February, United will host Fulham at Old Trafford, which is another good match coming for Ten Hag’s team following a full week of rest in between. With those potential three wins in the league, United would be up to 47 points, they would be on a five-match winning streak and with 16 out of 18 possible points won in 2024. That could be of huge importance for the confidence and mood in and around the squad, while also setting them up for next challenges.

The last match in February will be on the 28th in the FA Cup fifth round match against Nottingham Forest. That will be a good chance to get a revenge for the league loss at the end of 2023, which would give United a great chance to fight for another trip to Wembley in the latter stages of the campaign.

Another important reason why February could turn things around for United, especially in their fight for Champions League football, is the fact their first match in March will be against Manchester City at the Etihad. Should United get plenty of points and wins until then, there will be less pressure on the team against the European champions – and that often used to wield the best results against top teams.