Manchester United 3-0 West Ham: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United are getting back into fine form, with another Premier League, this time a much more comfortable one, as they breezed past West Ham at Old Trafford: 3-0. Thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s opener and Alejandro Garnacho’s brace, United managed to win both of their matches this week and improve the mood around the team. Here is what we learned from this strong showing.

Hojlund Keeps Impressing

We mentioned recently that Rasmus Hojlund is getting into better form and that he enjoys scoring goals since the turn of the year, and now he just keeps doing so. What is especially important is that the Danish striker keeps scoring in the first quarter of the match, which he did again after a nice cut-back to his right foot, before beating Areola in West Ham’s goal. These early goals give United great momentum, but also boost his confidence for the rest of the match. Despite still not getting much service from his teammates, at least not as much as he should, Hojlund keeps on giving.

Youngsters Show What United Have On Their Hands

Last match, it was the time for us to praise Kobbie Mainoo for his brilliant match-winning goal against Wolves, but also his overall performance. Now, we have to praise Alejandro Garnacho for scoring two goals and while playing on the right wing. The young Argentine knew how to put the ball into the net after Bruno Fernandes’ and Scott McTominay’s assists. It was after his first goal that he sat on one of the advertising boards alongside Hojlund and Mainoo, with the picture perfectly capturing what Man United have on their hands in their team. It is now about nurturing all three of them and making them valuable players for this team for years to come.

Finally A Clean Sheet

It was a long wait, but Man United have finally kept a clean sheet. A great work from Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, who also got injured in the process, was rewarded by a calm match in front of Andre Onana’s goal. That was United’s first Premier League match without conceding since 17 December and the match at Anfield against Liverpool. After a run of matches with two or three goals conceded, this was a refreshing performance and more of this will be necessary if United are to get closer to where they want to be.

Consistency Can Bring Fight For Champions League Spot

Man United have now won two Premier League matches in a row, and have had three wins in their last five. On form, they are one point above Arsenal and three points ahead of Aston Villa. Now the only thing that United will need is to become more consistent with their performances and thus their results. That is the only way they will have a chance of getting into the top five in the last 15 rounds, which should be enough for Champions League qualification. They are six points off Tottenham and eight points off Villa, but with 45 points to be fought for, a strong second half of the campaign should give them a decent chance to do it.