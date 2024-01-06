Man United News: An Offer For Martial, A Chance For Hannibal

Embed from Getty Images

We are getting closer to Manchester United’s first match in 2024. Following the Nottingham Forest loss on the penultimate day of 2023, the Red Devils got some time to work on their weaknesses, as Erik Ten Hag will want his side to be much better than it has been in the second half of the past year.

But until the Monday night match in the FA Cup third round against Wigan Athletic comes, there are some Man United news worth talking about. Let’s dig in.

Martial Wanted By Fenerbahce

Anthony Martial was mentioned the other day as a player which could get his contract extended for another year, despite the fact he is far from being the player United expected him to become.

The Frenchman is not really in the plans of Erik Ten Hag and the club were said to be eager to prolong his contract for another year, so they could actually sell him for a transfer fee this summer. But now there are first news about the forward being wanted by another club.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Fenerbahce are interested in signing Martial and they believe they would improve with the Frenchman in the side. The report states that negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs, as Fenerbahce want to improve their already good relationship with United.

A reported first offer for Martial amounted to 8 million euros, while United will want to get that above 10 million. It will be interesting to see how these negotiations go, but it is clear Martial will not be attracting much interest from the top European leagues, after his loan spell at Sevilla was also unsuccessful.

Fenerbahce, who already have the likes of Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko in their squad, have made a lot of business with United in recent times. They signed Fred from United last year, while Altay Bayindir went the other way, with the Devils signing him as a backup option for Andre Onana.

Hannibal Going To Sevilla?

Manchester United recently extended Hannibal Mejbri’s contract, with the aim of keeping the Tunisia international at the club and giving themselves a chance to either utilise him in the future, or sell him for profit. It seems that we are getting closer to that second option.

Spanish media outlet Diario de Sevilla claim Sevilla are interested in signing Hannibal on loan until the end of the season, as the side is under a lot of pressure due to poor results in this campaign.

They are currently sitting in 16th place and are already out of UEFA competitions, so sporting director Victor Orta – who used to work for Leeds United – wants to make a push for new signings that could improve the overall quality of the squad.

Hannibal is mentioned as a target and the player is expectedly interested in trying himself in La Liga, considering he is hungry for playing time he is not getting at United. It remains to be seen what is United’s view on this and whether they will sanction the move.