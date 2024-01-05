Man United News: Trio Get Contract Extensions, But What About Martial?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are still waiting for their first match of 2024, as they are set to face Wigan Athletic on Monday night in the FA Cup third round match. The League One side will host the Red Devils at their DW Stadium, but until that match comes, there is plenty of things happening around the Old Trafford. Numerous news are circulating every single day and this time it is particularly interesting, because there has been plenty of new information about which players will be staying at the club past this season and which are likely to leave in the summer.

Ten Hag Confirms Trio Stays

Erik Ten Hag made comments on Thursday in which he confirmed that three players will be staying at the club for the 2024-25 season. First, he announced the club triggered Victor Lindelof’s contract for another year, making sure he will be staying past the summer transfer window, as his contract used to run until the summer of 2024. Then, he also added that the same clause in the contract was triggered in regards to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Hannibal Mejbri. It was always expected for United to keep Wan-Bissaka, since he has been a good option and there is no need to get in search for a new right-back right now. There are other priorities for United and with Wan-Bissaka’s stay, they can focus themselves elsewhere.

As for Hannibal, this is not too big of a surprise. United wanted keep tabs on the player and potentially sell him or loan him out next summer, or even give him a chance to stay in the first team and fight for his place in the squad. This latter option seems less likely at this point in time, but there is still plenty of time until the preparations for new season come around.

Talks Ongoing With Martial And Varane

Now the more interesting part. Ten Hag has also confirmed that talks are ongoing in the cases of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial. The centre-back is reportedly on a 340k pounds per week, which is a huge contract and the club wants to reduce those wages before agreeing a new deal. That is what is part of the negotiations right now, as Varane will have to settle for a smaller paycheck in order to secure a new deal.

As for Martial, many were surprised when it was announced that Man United are trying to give him a new one-year extension. But the reason the club wants to prolong his contract until June 2025 is because of the fact they still do not want to lose him on a free transfer this summer. Even though it is clear Martial is not going to be in long-term plans, United want to actually sell him this summer and at least get something back from their big investment that never really made big returns. Martial is therefore expected to leave Man United this coming summer even if he signs a new contract with the club.