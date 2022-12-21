CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Burnley

Manchester United are ready for their first match in over five weeks. Erik Ten Hag has named his first post-World Cup starting XI and expectedly, there are some unusual changes. Martin Dubravka is in goal, while Casemiro starts as the centre-back, alongside Victor Lindelof. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia are the two full-backs, while Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay start as the central midfield partnership. Bruno Fernandes captains the team in his usual number 10 role, with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford either side of him. Anthony Martial is the lone striker in this match. The likes of David De Gea, Antony and Luke Shaw are all on the bench.